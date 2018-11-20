Several crashes across Mid-Michigan are tying up traffic Tuesday morning.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch reports a closure on eastbound I-69 due to a crash involving a semi truck.
The roadway is shut down between Laingsburg and Perry.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reports crashes and dangerous road conditions on northbound and southbound US-23 near Fenton, including semi trucks blocking parts of the roadway.
Northbound US-23 is closed at Silver Lake Road.
Southbound US-23 is open, but traffic is moving slowly after Thompson Road due to a crash in the left lane.
In Lapeer County, NB and SB M-53 (Van Dyke Road) between Tubspring Road and Dryden Road was closed due to a crash, but has since re-opened.
