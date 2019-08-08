Central Michigan University's Ronan Hall has evacuated due to a bomb threat.
The CMU Police Department received information about the threat and evacuated Ronan Hall.
The university said people should report to the University Center and notify their supervisors.
CMU said everyone should avoid Ronan Hall.
Officers are on scene and are investigating.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
