The Coast Guard is continuing to search for a missing man who disappeared on May 30 in the Saginaw Bay.
The Coast Guard sent a response boat from the Saginaw River station to begin the search, along with other local agencies. A helicopter was also launched from an air station in Detroit.
A second crew was called in to continue the search overnight. The helicopter continued to search for the man until it reached crew fatigue limits.
The Bay County Sheriff’s Department and the Bangor and Essexville dive teams are continuing to work as well.
This is a developing story.
