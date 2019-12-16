Commissioners in Bay City voted to privatize both the Independence and Liberty Bridges.
City commissioners voted yes on Monday, Dec. 16.
The proposal is worth $5 million. The city will receive $2 million when the agreement is signed and $3 million at the settlement. The proposal also included adding tolls onto the bridges after construction.
Now residents in Bay City who get a transponder could pay a monthly rate instead of paying for each crossing. City residents will not have to pay for the first five years after the bridges have reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.