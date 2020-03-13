Nine more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Michigan, including one person from Mid-Michigan.
A man in Bay County with a history of domestic travel is included in the new report.
The Bay County Health Department confirmed the patient from Bay County is a doctor at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw.
Covenant Officials said once he became aware that he was exposed he stopped working immediately, underwent testing and went into home quarantine awaiting results.
He never had any symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, or sore throat. He only felt a little achy after a ski trip.
Once it was confirmed the doctor tested positive local health officials worked to contact any patients, staff or anyone else that may have come in contact with the man.
A total of 25 people have tested positive in Michigan.
The other new cases include:
- a woman from Charlevoix County with a history of international travel,
- a woman from Detroit with a history of international travel,
- a man from Macomb County with a history of international travel,
- two women and a man from Oakland County one with a history of international travel and two with unknown travel history,
- two women from Wayne County one with a history of domestic travel and one with no travel history.
The first cases were reported Tuesday
