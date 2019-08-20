GENERIC: Police lights
Emergency crews are responding to a small plane crash in Livingston County.

The crash happened near the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport in Howell Township, according to the airport.

The airport said a plane is down at the end of their runway and emergency crews are on scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are responding to the plane crash.

The airport is temporarily shutdown for a few hours while crews investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

TV5 will update once we learn more.

