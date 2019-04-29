A Davison High School teacher has been arrested and was placed on leave pending a police investigation.
On April 29th, the school district sent the following letter to parents:
The District learned earlier this evening that a Davison High School teacher has been arrested and is currently lodged in the Genesee County Jail. Please know your children are safe and the teacher is being placed on leave and will not be on school grounds pending further investigation.
We are shocked and saddened to learn of this information and, like you, we have many more questions than answers at this time. The District has launched an intensive investigation and is working very closely with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and Davison Township Police.
