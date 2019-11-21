One person is dead and multiple others were injured in a crash on M-13 (River Road) on Thursday.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon about one mile north of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County.
M-13 is completely shut down because of the crash, which involved two vehicles.
A 61-year-old male is dead, according to Michigan State Police, adding he was in the rear passenger seat of one of the vehicles.
A female, who was also in the backseat of that vehicle, is in extremely critical condition, MSP said.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
