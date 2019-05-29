Downtown Lapeer is closed to traffic after gas entered the sewer lines, causing several manhole covers to be “dislodged”.
The Lapeer Police Department said the entire downtown area is closed to traffic following the incident that started at around 4:30 a.m. on May 29.
Barricades are up at Saginaw and Oregon, Saginaw and Horton, Nepessing and Mason, and Nepessing and Saginaw, along with several other areas.
It’s still unclear where the gas came from.
At this time it’s also unknown how long the barricades will remain in place.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
