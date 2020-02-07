It was a slick morning commute for many across Mid-Michigan.
All lanes of M-46 (Holland Road) at M-83 (Gera Road) in Saginaw County have reopened after a crash involving a school bus and vehicle.
Deputies on the scene tell TV5 while a school bus was at a stop, a grey sedan rear-ended the bus.
SLIDESHOW: School bus and vehicle crash
The male sedan driver was taken to a local hospital. No word yet on his condition.
No injuries were reported on the Frankenmuth School District bus. Children on the bus were taken to school on a different bus.
Also in Saginaw County, southbound I-75 after Dixie Highway, Exit 144 has the left two lanes blocked due to a crash.
In Shiawassee County, the left lane of eastbound I-69 after M-71(Exit 123) is block due to a crash.
Just west of that in the eastbound lanes as well, a vehicle fire near Exit 118 has closed the right lane of I-69.
More than a dozen different crashes were reported in Genesee County this morning.
It was a similar story Thursday evening as several major roadways were closed when vehicles went off the road.
SLIDESHOW: Accidents across Mid-Michigan
Dozens of schools closed Friday because of the road conditions. Click here for the list of closures.
The First Warn 5 weather team says you may see snow falling in parts of Mid-Michigan through the morning. Another round of snow is expected to move in over the weekend. Click here for the full forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.