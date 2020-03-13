The Washtenaw County Health Department has listed places people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have visited.
Although there is no ongoing exposure concerns at the locations, the health department is asking people who were in the following locations at the specific day and time to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19:
- Detroit Metro Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, North Terminal in the afternoon between noon and 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9
- The Hair Spot, 1512 North Maple Road, Ann Arbor, from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 9
- The Ann Arbor YMCA, 400 North Washington, Ann Arbor, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9
Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
The list was posted after 12 cases were confirmed in Michigan, two of which were in Washtenaw County.
Both of the individuals in Washtenaw County who tested positive were likely exposed through international and domestic travel, the health department said.
They both remain isolated in their homes and have been working with the health department.
“We continue to closely monitor all individuals with direct, personal contact with the identified cases, such as household contacts” says Juan Luis Marquez, MD, MPH, Washtenaw County Medical Director. “In addition, we want our community to be fully aware of any possible, but lower-risk community exposures.”
In addition to the list above, the Oakland County Health Division announced a low-risk, possible exposure on Saturday March 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tap Room, 201 W. Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti.
“Please remember this is a time for us to support each other and work together to reduce any possible spread of illness in our community,” said Jimena Loveluck, Health Officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “We understand this is a difficult time. We are working tirelessly to do all we can to protect health, and we ask for everyone’s continued cooperation and support.”
