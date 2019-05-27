A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Alaska, but no damage has been reported so far.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit around 1:50 a.m. Monday southwest of the Kenai Peninsula at a depth of 40 miles.
A dispatcher with the Homer Police Department said there were no reports of damage or injuries from the quake that hit 55 miles southwest of the small coastal town.
There were more than 1,000 reports of people feeling the earthquake on the Geological Survey website.
