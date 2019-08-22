An elderly woman has died following a hit-and-run in Flint Township on Thursday.
Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, a 91-year-old woman was walking near mailboxes on S. Valley Drive when she was hit by a vehicle, Flint Township Police officers said.
It happened near the intersection of S. Valley Drive and Elms Road in Flint Township.
The driver left the scene, leaving the woman in the road with critical injuries, officers said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to officers. She later died from her injuries.
Flint Township Police have identified the woman as Helen Booth, of Flint Township.
Booth's neighbors are wondering who could do this to their sweet, elderly neighbor.
"You know when you think about how you want your grandma to be, that was her. Just an awesome, awesome lady," said Kathy Cherry, neighbor.
Cherry was holding back tears as she described her neighbor.
"Friendly. Waved at everybody. Everybody loved her," Cherry said.
Officers are trying to identify the driver and asking anyone with information to call police.
If you have information call Det. Minto at 810-600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at 810-422-JAIL.
"They just left her, a 91-year-old woman, left her lying in the middle of the road. I hope they find them," Cherry said.
Neighbors are pleading with the driver to have a heart and come forward.
"Somebody out there knows something. This person needs to turn themselves in. You took someone's mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother from this earth when it was not her time to go," Cherry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.