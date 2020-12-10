Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations in season premiere

Ellen DeGeneres returned to the studio for the season premiere of talk show and addressed allegations of a toxic production environment at the daytime series in her opening monologue.

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 10.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," DeGeneres said.

She also said she will see everyone after the holdays.

