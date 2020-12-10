Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.
The talk show host made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 10.
"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," DeGeneres said.
She also said she will see everyone after the holdays.
