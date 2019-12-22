A family is displaced after an overnight fire destroyed their home in Bay City.
It happened at a home on Brookway Rd. near Kasemeyer in Monitor Township.
The homeowner told TV5 the fire began around 2 a.m. in the garage. It then shot into the basement and spread throughout the house, he added.
According to the homeowner, his wife and five relatives were in the home when the fire started. He said everyone in the home made it out safely, and the he only suffered a burn on his foot, but it wasn't severe.
A vehicle in the garage was also destroyed by the fire.
Monitor township Fire, the Bay County Sheriff's office, Bay City Public Safety, and Hampton township fire were all on scene, including a city bus to possibly transport the family.
The house fire remains under investigation.
TV5 will update you on this developing story as more information becomes available.
