Saginaw Fire Department were called to a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The commercial complex is located at 1800 Beacon Drive, and started at around 9:45 a.m.
Residents were evacuated and smoke was reported coming through the roof.
Crews knocked out one side of the building to gain access into the apartment.
No other information is available at this time.
