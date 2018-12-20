Firefighters are on scene of a fire at a storage unit in Kochville Township.
Crews were called to Key West Storage & Office Center, 3124 Kochville Road, after smoke was reported.
TV5 crews on the scene said there appear to be at least 7 different buildings, and building 3 is the one on fire with multiple storage units impacted.
Kochville Road is blocked off at Bay Road. Multiple departments are on the scene.
We’re working to bring you more information.
