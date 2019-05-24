The Michigan Attorney General's office has filed six felony charges against former Catholic priest Vincent DeLorenzo.
Delorenzo is a former priest who served at St. Pius X parish in Flint from 1976 to 1983, St.Robert's parish in Flushing from 1983 to 1988, and the Holy Redeemer parish in Burton from 1988 to 2002. He was permanently removed from ministry in January, 2002, according to the Diocese of Lansing.
Three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 3-charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct were authorized Thursday, May 23 at 67th District Court in Flint.
One of the second-degree charges is new, the five other charges date back to January, 1995.
In a statement released to TV5, the Catholic Diocese of Lansing said that they received a complaint against Rev. DeLorenzo involving sexual abuse of a minor. It's not mentioned where that abuse happened.
The Diocese press release states: "After receiving this complaint, Bishop Carl Mengeling permanently removed the priest from ministry. Currently, the diocese is in the process of laicizing (defrocking) this priest".
The Diocese of Lansing says that it cooperated with civil authorities about the complaint.
DeLorenzo, 80, lives in Florida. He has not been formally arraigned yet and according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's office, it is not clear if or when he will be brought back to Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.