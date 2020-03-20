The Genesee County Health Department has announced four presumptive cases of COVID-19.
The announcement was made during a Facebook Live update on March 20.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis coverage
The cases include the following individuals: A 35-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man. They are all in stable condition and are self-isolating at their homes, according to officials.
The individuals had no travel history.
There are no known exposure locations, and the health department is working to reach people who may have had contact with the individuals.
It’s unclear how those numbers play into statewide numbers reported on Thursday. Officials also said these four cases do not include a Flint Assembly Plant employee who tested positive. CLICK HERE for more on that.
Health officials do expect numbers to jump dramatically in the coming days.
