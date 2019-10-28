Several UAW members did not rejoin their coworkers as they returned to General Motors facilities across the nation on Monday.
Sources say three people were dismissed from Flint Assembly due to either threats of violence made over social media or actual violence while on the picket line. No further information about the alleged incidents is available at this time.
TV5 reached out to General Motors about the dismissals and received this response:
“We can confirm the employees have been dismissed from Flint Assembly due to violations of company policy. Our team members play a critical role in our success, and the new four-year labor agreement recognizes those important contributions with an industry-leading wage and benefit package. As we restart operations, we are moving forward as one team and staying focused on our priorities of safety and building high quality vehicles for our customers.”
The UAW issued this response to TV5’s inquiry about the dismissals:
“All issues will be addressed through our Local Unions and our contracts’ grievance process which applied during the work stoppage.”
It is not clear at this time if police are involved in the alleged threats.
