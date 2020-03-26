Governor Gretchen Whitmer has sent a request to President Trump, asking for a major disaster declaration for the state.
She made the announcement during an 11 a.m. press conference on March 26 where she said the State of Michigan has secured more than 13 million N95 masks, 226,000 surgical masks, 35,000 hospital gowns, more than 4 million gloves, nearly 100,000 face shields, 250 ventilators, and hand sanitizer to be distributed to hospitals and medical staff.
RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis Coverage
This as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive with the MDHHS, said the state is rolling out a load balancing plan for hospitals. As part of the plan, hospitals outside of the hard-hit southeast part of Michigan are being asked to serve as relief hospitals. They would use 10 percent of their capacity to help hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals have already stepped up and started the process, although it’s not clear which hospitals are part of it.
The state is also exploring possible use of alternative sites, Khaldun said. While no locations have been named, officials are working to develop and implement a plan if needed.
According to Gov. Whitmer, Michigan is the state with the 5th highest number of positive cases in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.