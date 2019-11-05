Two men are dead after police said a driver hit a fisherman in CS Mott Lake in Genesee County.
Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly confirms that officials got a call about a driver driving erratically in the area of Genesee Road near Stanley Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Both the driver of the vehicle and the fisherman are dead, according to Mullaly.
Officials are still trying to get the car out of the lake.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the incident, according to Mullaly.
Genesee Road is currently closed in both directions from Stanley until further notice. Also, the bridge over Mott Lake is closed.
