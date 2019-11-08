Heavy smoke was being reported at a popular Fenton restaurant.
Video and pictures from the scene showed thick gray smoke coming from the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant, located at 201 S. Leroy Street in Fenton.
Fire crews are on the scene, stay with WNEM TV5, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
