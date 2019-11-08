Fenton Fire Hall fire
Source: WNEM

Heavy smoke was being reported at a popular Fenton restaurant.

Video and pictures from the scene showed thick gray smoke coming from the Fenton Fire Hall restaurant, located at 201 S. Leroy Street in Fenton.

Fire crews are on the scene, stay with WNEM TV5, we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.