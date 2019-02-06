Hundreds of Mid-Michigan Consumers Energy customers are without power.
Currently, 402 customers in Genesee County are in the dark.
Southwest of Goodrich, 188 customers are without power. No restoration time has been set.
And 164 customers in between Burton and Grand Blanc are also out. No restoration time for that outage locations has been determined.
