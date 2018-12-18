Three people have been confirmed dead after an early morning fire in Gladwin County.
Beaverton Fire Chief Matt Fruchey said crews were called to the 100 block of First Street at around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 18.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was so intense, crews could not get into the home.
Two people who had made it out were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unclear at this point.
Three others were found dead inside the home.
Chief Fruchey said the bodies of two females and one male were recovered from the house. The names, and ages of those victims have not been released.
Heavy equipment is being brought in to help secure the building.
Fruchey said the northwest side of the home had the heaviest damage, but it's still unclear what sparked that fire.
