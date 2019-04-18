There is a large police presence at a gas station in Genesee County.
Multiple bullet casings litter the ground of a Marathon gas station, located on W. Pierson Road.
Hamady Middle/High School have been placed on temporary lockdown. In a Facebook post, the school said the lockdown is a precaution as police investigate a shooting in the immediate area.
Detectives are on the scene, and we are working to get more information.
