Mechanical issues are forcing the Liberty Bridge in Bay City to be closed for vehicular traffic.
The closure begins at around 1 p.m. on Friday, June 28.
The City of Bay City said the move is due to an issue with the mechanical gears.
At this time, no open date or time has been released.
