The family of a little girl who died following a trip to Zehnder’s Splash Village has now filed suit against the establishment.
In 2018, London Eisenbeis, 10, went into cardiac arrest after going down a water slide. She later died.
Doctor’s later discovered that London had suffered from an undetected heart rhythm condition called long q-t syndrome.
The lawsuit claims Zehnder’s and Splash Village was negligent in its handling of the situation after London went into cardiac arrest. The lawsuit also claims that the employees were not properly trained in CPR.
In an answer field by Zehnder’s, the company denied that claim and many others stating its employees were all properly trained and employed all available and appropriate methods to help London.
