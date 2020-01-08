IMAGE: Mark Latunski

Mark David Latunski, 50, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon has been ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after appearing via camera in court Wednesday morning.

A judge ordered the evaluation for Mark Latunski,50, after his public defense attorney submitted a notice of insanity defense for the accused killer.

Douglas Corwin, Latunksi’s public defense attorney, submitted the documents in the Shiawassee County court late Tuesday afternoon. The documents show a motion for forensic evaluation and criminal responsibility evaluation, and the paperwork included Latunski’s mental health history.

The competency test will take place in the next 60-90 days.

Kevin Bacon, 25, went missing on Christmas Eve after planning to meet with a man he met on a dating app, his body was discovered days later inside a Shiawassee County home.

