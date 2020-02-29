A man is dead and the suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting in Flint.
Flint Police said they responded to the Loft Bar for a report of a shooting.
Police said when they arrived, they found a black male who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
According to police, the man was transported to Hurley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody.
All parties are accounted for and have been cooperating with law enforcement, according to police.
Just a half block away, a car crashed into a building at First Street Lofts at 460 S Saginaw St.
Flint Police could not confirm if the two incidents are related.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact D/Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6946. If you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
