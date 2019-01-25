A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead after a fire at Bradley House Apartments in Bay City.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety was called to the housing unit, located at 100 15th Street, at around 5:11 a.m. on Jan. 25.
When crews first arrived, they said they did not see any smoke, but did smell it.
Heavy smoke was discovered in a hallway on the fourth floor, where fire was contained to one apartment.
A 60-year-old man was found unresponsive inside and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two residents in neighboring apartments were helped out of the building, but were not hurt.
The fire was extinguished and the cause remains under investigation.
The man’s name has not been released, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.
