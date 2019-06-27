Midland Police are investigating a fatal accident at the landfill in Midland.
Multiple departments were called to the landfill, at 4311 E. Ashman Street, at around 8:51 a.m. on June 27.
They were responding to reports of a man who was hurt. When firefighters arrived, they found the man deceased.
The incident is being handled by the Midland Police Department, and no other information is being released at this time.
Stay with WNEM TV5 for more information as it becomes available.
