Mid-Michigan police are currently looking for someone who escaped custody.
The Alma Police Department confirms it is assisting in a search for someone who escaped from the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team’s (BAYANET) custody.
The suspect is described as a 6’ tall man, who weighs around 205 pounds, and has brown hair.
If you see someone fitting that description, call 911 or central dispatch at 989-875-7505.
The situation has caused Luce Road Early Childhood Learning Center students and staff to be dropped off at Alma High School as a precaution, as police said the situation occurred west of the city.
The Shepherd Police Department confirms this is connected to a situation in the Village of Shepherd early this morning where multiple police agencies responded.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.