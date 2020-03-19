McLaren Oakland’s president and CEO has confirmed the death of a woman who tested positive for COVID-19.
Margaret Dimond, CEO, said on March 18 a woman in her 50s passed away. Dimond said the woman had underlying health conditions prior to contracting the virus.
She issued the following statement:
We extend our sympathy to the patient’s family, and we encourage everyone to adhere to CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of this highly contagious disease.
This is the third death reported in the State of Michigan from COVID-19.
The first patient passed away at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County. Click here for more.
Another patient died at Henry Ford Health System on March 19. Click here for more on that.
