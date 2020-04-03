The Michigan High School Athletic Association has canceled all remaining winter and spring sports.
The MHSAA made the announcement on Friday, April 3.
The decision came after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"This will be the first school year to not see MHSAA Finals played in multiple sports since 1942-43, when World War II led to the elimination of Finals in most sports," the MHSAA said in a press release on Friday.
On March 12, the MHSAA suspended girls and boys basketball, girls gymnastics, boys ice hockey, and boys swimming and diving tournaments.
“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Governor Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We understand as much as anyone how much school sports mean to athletes and their communities. We had ideas and hopes for finishing Winter and Spring and helping bring some sort of normalcy after this long break. But this is the correct decision, and we will play our part in bringing schools and communities together again when the time is right."
“For now, we cannot state strongly enough that all students, staffs and others follow the guidelines established to slow the spread of this virus – we all must do our part.”
Since the winter sports were not able to have finals, no champions will be awarded, the MHSAA said, adding championships won at earlier rounds of those tournaments - including district or regional - will continue to stand.
