The state of Michigan is reporting its first vaping-related death.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was notified about the death on Oct. 2.
The state would only say the victim was an adult male. The state would not release the county the person died in.
“We are saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “To protect public health, we urge people to consider refraining from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department.”
Since August, 30 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in the state, according to the MDHHS.
All of those cases have been in the Lower Peninsula.
Most of the people have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness and their ages range from 16 to 67.
As of Oct. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,080 cases in 48 states and one territory. That includes 18 deaths from 15 states - not including the Michigan death or other deaths reported after Oct. 1.
"According to the CDC, about 75 percent of the cases vaped with marijuana products in combination with nicotine or alone," the MDHHS said in a press release.
The MDHHS is working closely with the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to get additional information on the problem. So far, no specific brand of device or e-liquid has been identified, the MDHHS said.
E-cigarette and vaping users should seek immediate medical attention if they develop the following symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever, nausea and vomiting.
The MDHHS recommends the following:
- Anyone who uses an e-cigarette or vaping product should not buy these products off the street and should never modify or add any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
- Youth, young adults and pregnant women should not use e-cigarette or vaping products.
- Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.
- Adults who are vaping should not smoke combustible cigarettes as a replacement for nicotine. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device. Free help is available for individuals who are ready to kick the tobacco habit at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).
