The state of Michigan is now reporting 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state released the numbers Thursday afternoon and they include cases that were reported as of 11:59 PM on March 18.
The reported cases include results from commercial and clinical labs, the MDHHS said.
“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”
Cases have been reported in the following counties: Bay, Charlevoix, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Leelanau, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Montcalm, Oakland, Otsego, Ottawa, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne.
Oakland County has the most reported cases with 105 confirmed.
There have been three deaths reported in Michigan from COVID-19.
