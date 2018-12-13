Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson pled guilty on Thursday, Dec. 13 to operating while impaired.
The charge stems from an incident up north in November.
The court accepted his plea, Stephenson said, adding he paid the standard fines and costs.
Stephenson also said he has been sentenced as anyone else would be.
"My poor choice has made a difficult time for my family and loved ones, and I truly appreciate the support they gave, and continue to give to me," Stephenson said.
