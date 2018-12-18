Three people are still unaccounted for after an early morning fire in Gladwin County.
Beaverton Fire Chief Matt Fruchey said crews were called to the 100 block of First Street at around 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 18.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was so intense, crews could not get into the home.
Two people who had made it out were taken to the hospital, but three people are still unaccounted for.
An investigation, and search for those three is underway at this time, but officials are being hampered by the condition of the building.
Fruchey said the northwest side of the home had the heaviest damage, but a cause is still unclear at this time.
