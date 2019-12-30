A Morrice area man is facing charges in the murder of a Swartz Creek man who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.
The remains of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon were found at a home in the 700 block of W. Tyrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township on Dec. 28.
Family said Bacon was on his way to meet a stranger from a dating app and never returned home.
Mark David Latunski, 50, was charged in connection to his death, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office said Monday morning.
Latunski was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.
Latunski faces up to life in prison as a result of these charges.
The funeral arrangements have been set for Bacon.
The funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek.
Showing services will be Thursday, Jan. 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.