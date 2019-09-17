A Mid-Michigan elementary school has been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Swartz Creek Community Schools reports that Morrish Elementary students have been evacuated from the building at the time.
The district said they are in the care of their teachers outside.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
