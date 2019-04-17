Michigan State Police have identified the body discovered in the area of I-675 and I-75 in Saginaw County.
MSP investigators were called to the area near Outer Drive at around 1 p.m. on April 17 after utility workers found a body.
The man has now been identified as 36-year-old Aaron Pickvett, from Sterling.
Preliminary investigation did not reveal any obvious cause of death.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
