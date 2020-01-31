Police are on scene of a standoff with a person with a weapon in Midland County.
Michigan State Police said a trooper went to a home in Coleman on Saginaw Street near 8th Street to follow up on an investigation.
Troopers said the subject threatened the trooper with a knife and then retreated into the house.
There is a heavy police presence outside the home.
Saginaw Road is blocked between 7th Street and Mary Street while troopers and officers work to secure the scene.
Troopers are asking people to avoid the area.
