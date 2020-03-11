Michigan State University will be suspending face-to-face instruction and coursework to online instruction.
The suspension starts at noon on Wednesday, March 11 and will last until April 20.
The university learned about a probable case linked to the campus, which the Ingham County Health Department is investigating and monitoring.
“We are continuing to work with faculty and staff laboratory and performance classes, and the university will provide additional guidance,” the university wrote in a statement.
The campus will remain open, but the university is evaluating large events already scheduled.
Students who stayed at a high-risk area for novel coronavirus during spring break is advised to follow CDC and U.S. Border Patrol guidelines for self-isolation for 14 days. The university asks that students complete their self-isolation at their permanent homes, but the university said it is prepared to assist students who don’t have that option.
Faculty and staff should work with their supervisor for medical accommodations, including working remotely.
