A multi-vehicle crash has closed a section of Isabella Road in Isabella County.
Michigan State Police report Isabella Road, south of Broomfield Road to Business US-127 in Union Township is closed due to the serious crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as troopers investigate.
