There is a large police presence at a gas station in Genesee County.
Multiple bullet casings litter the ground of a Marathon gas station, located on W. Pierson Road.
According to police, an innocent bystander pumping gas was shot and is listed in critical condition.
Mt. Morris Twp Police Chief Terence Green said a grandmother was hit with at least one bullet when shots rang out. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she is also listed in critical condition.
Another woman was inside of one of the suspects' vehicles, she was hit by a bullet and is listed in serious condition.
Hamady Middle/High School was placed on temporary lockdown. In a Facebook post, the school said the lockdown was a precaution as police investigate a shooting in the immediate area.
Police arrested two people they believe were the primary suspects in the shooting. They are looking for a third person.
Detectives are on the scene, and we are working to get more information.
