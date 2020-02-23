Multiple people are injured after a stabbing at Wayside Central night club in Mt. Pleasant, according to a message sent out by Central Michigan University's emergency alert system.
The message sent out at 12:13 A.M. on Sunday morning alerted students about the suspect police are looking for.
The suspect is said to be a Native American male, last seen wearing a tan shirt and a red baseball hat worn backwards.
According to the emergency alert system, the suspect is still at large.
If you see anyone matching the description, you are warned to not approach the individual, and to call 911.
No word yet on the exact number of victims and the extent of injuries.
This is a developing story.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
