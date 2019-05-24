Pope Francis has announced a new Bishop for the Diocese of Saginaw.
Bishop Robert D. Gruss has been selected as the seventh bishop in the Mid-Michigan area.
He will be introduced by Bishop Walter A. Hurley, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Saginaw during a 10:30 a.m. press conference on May 24.
Bishop Gruss, 63, has served as Bishop of Rapid City (South Dakota) since 2011. His installation in Saginaw is scheduled for July 26.
Bishop Gruss was born June 25, 1955, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He attended the Pontifical North American College in Rome from 1990-1994 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Sacred Theology and a master’s degree in Spiritual Theology.
Bishop Gruss was ordained to the priesthood on July 2, 1994 by Bishop William E. Franklin, seventh Bishop of Davenport. In 2007, Pope Benedict named him a Chaplain of his Holiness, giving him the title of monsignor. He was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Bishop of Rapid City in 2011 and consecrated as a bishop on July 28, 2011.
Bishop Gruss’ previous assignments have included chancellor and diocesan vocations director for the Diocese of Davenport, as well as pastor at Sacred Heart Cathedral. He also served as vice-rector at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.
Bishop Gruss also serves in the following capacities: St. Ambrose University Corporate Board, Member; Catholic Radio Association Episcopal Board, Member; Pope Leo XIII Institute, Episcopal Moderator; Institute for Priestly Formation Bishops Advisory Council, Member; National Assn. of Catholic Chaplains, Reg. VIII Episcopal Rep.; Pontifical North American College Episcopal Board of Governors.
Prior to entering the seminary, Bishop Gruss was a commercial pilot. He attended Madison Area Technical College, in Madison, Wisconsin, and Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The position was previously held by Bishop Joseph Cistone, who passed away in October at the age of 69. Bishop Cistone had been diagnosed with lung cancer before his death.
