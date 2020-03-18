An additional 15 cases of coronavirus have been reported, bringing the total to 80 cases across the State of Michigan.
The new cases include: 5 cases in Detroit (Wayne County), 2 cases in Macomb County, 7 cases in Oakland County, and 1 case in Wayne County.
Beaumont Hospital is also reporting the state's first death. Click here for more on that.
