The State of Michigan reported 10 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.
The first two cases were reported Tuesday night by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The cases were reported in Wayne and Oakland counties.
This brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 12.
The cases were reported in the following counties:
- A woman in Ingham County with a history of travel on a cruise
- Two women and a man in Kent County with a history of international travel
- A woman in Montcalm County with a history of international travel
- Two men in Oakland County, one with a history of international travel, the other with a history of domestic travel
- A man in St. Clair County with a history of domestic travel
- A woman and a man in Washtenaw County, one with a history of international travel, the other with a history of domestic travel
So far the state has tested 135 people. 97 tests had negative results. 26 tests are still pending.
Governor Whitmer is holding a press conference at 10 p.m. Thursday night.
This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more details become available.
